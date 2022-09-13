POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Officials race to keep Pakistan's Dadu grid station safe from floodwaters
Pakistan is in danger of more flooding, and could still be underwater until next year. With more rain forecasted, the warning of food shortages and waterborne diseases are growing louder with the UN calling it a 'climate carnage'. One of the most pressing concerns is saving a power plant that supplies electricity to millions in the southern district of Dadu. As Liz Maddock reports, knocking out power will only get worse.
September 13, 2022
