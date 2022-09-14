POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has retaken 8,000 km² of land in Kharkiv
05:05
World
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has retaken 8,000 km² of land in Kharkiv
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his forces have liberated 8,000 km2 of land from Russian forces. Zelenskyy has visited Izyum one of the largest cities to be recaptured from Russia and has stressed the importance of weapon supplies from the West. Yuri Levchenko, former Ukrainian MP and leader of the People's Power Party explains whether Kiev can hold onto this gains. #ukraine #counteroffensive #russia
September 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?