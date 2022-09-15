POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil edges higher on potential US rail stoppage
Oil edges higher on potential US rail stoppage
Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as the market balanced weak demand with supply disruption amid a looming rail stoppage in the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer. Biden administration-led talks between freight-rail companies and unions to avert a US rail system shutdown extended into early Thursday morning with no word on whether progress has been made. For more, we spoke to AJ Bell’s financial analyst, Danni Hewson in the UK. #UnitedStates #RailStrike #OilPrices
September 15, 2022
