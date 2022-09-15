POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are Russian forces regrouping to retake areas seized by Ukraine?
04:52
World
Are Russian forces regrouping to retake areas seized by Ukraine?
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed his pessimism about the situation in Ukraine. After a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Guterres said that prospects of peace were 'minimal' at present. David Marples from the University of Alberta in Canada unpacks whether Moscow is regrouping for its own counteroffensive against Kiev. #ukraine #counteroffensive #russia
September 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?