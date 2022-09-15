What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Are Russian forces regrouping to retake areas seized by Ukraine?

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed his pessimism about the situation in Ukraine. After a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Guterres said that prospects of peace were 'minimal' at present. David Marples from the University of Alberta in Canada unpacks whether Moscow is regrouping for its own counteroffensive against Kiev. #ukraine #counteroffensive #russia