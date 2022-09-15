World Share

Russia strikes major dam in central Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian missile strikes have broken a major dam in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. It’s the latest attack from Moscow in a series of bombardments on civilian infrastructure, which Zelenskyy says are revenge for Ukraine’s recent counteroffensive. Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University weighs in on what might be behind the fighting. #KryvyiRih #Zelenskyy #RussianArmy