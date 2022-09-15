World Share

Houses in Zelenskyy's birth place flooded as dam attacked

Russia still controls 20% of Ukrainian territory, and it won't admit its forces are retreating from areas in the north-east. The Kremlin says the troops are 'regrouping', but as they move closer towards their own border, they're leaving destruction behind. President Volodymr Zelenskky has called them 'Scoundrels, who having escaped from the battlefield, are trying to do harm from somewhere far away.' In the south, flooding is receding in the town of Kryvyi Rih, after Russian missiles hit a reservoir dam. Liz Maddock reports.