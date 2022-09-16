What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

Iran joins as new member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Iran has signed a memorandum of commitment to become a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Joining the powerful regional bloc could help Tehran overcome the economic isolation imposed by US sanctions. Shai Franklin, a senior fellow at the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute, discusses how worried Washington and its allies should be about this new partnership. #Iran ##SCO #Biden