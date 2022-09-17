POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi
09:50
World
One on One - UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi
The world faces new challenges as the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts global economy. Now, the United Nations is calling on leaders to work harder to fight food insecurity and the climate crisis. TRT World sat down with UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi to talk about growing inequalities caused by the supply chain disruptions and what steps are needed to avoid famine in some parts of the world. #oneonone #foodcrisis #globalinequality
September 17, 2022
