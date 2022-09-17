World Share

Africa Matters: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has ignited a debate about Britain's colonial legacy in Africa, and whether it's time to reshape the relationship with the new monarch. Macharia Munene from the HORN International Institute for Strategic Studies says African leaders should take the lead in redefining the ties. We feature a Nigerian initiative hoping to turn waste into wealth by accepting trash as deposit in exchange for cash in a bank account. And Uganda pays $65M to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of its first instalment for war reparations. #africamatters