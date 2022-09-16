POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China industrial production, retail sales beat expectations
Shares in the Asia-Pacific are falling today as investors digest US economic data but also China's industrial production and retail sales figures for August, which beat expectations. This indicates that a recovery in certain facets of the economy remains steady despite headwinds from new COVID-related curbs. For more, we spoke to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell in London. #China #ChineseEconomy #StockMarket
September 16, 2022
