Queen's coffin to lie in state for four days at Westminster Hall

Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. This week, we head to London, where the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth the Second is now lying in state at Westminster Hall. It was taken there in full ceremonial procession with King Charles the Third and other close members of the royal family following behind on foot. The coffin can now be viewed by members of the public until the funeral on Monday. Thousands of people have already been waiting for days to pay their final respects. Continuing to Uzbekistan, where leaders of major Eurasian countries are meeting for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping was praised by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for what was described as Beijing's 'balanced position' on the conflict with Ukraine. But the US says the two leaders' meeting exposed Chinese concerns about the conflict. And finally, in Lebanon, people are resorting to desperate measures to withdraw their money from banks. In Beirut on Wednesday, an armed woman tried to force staff at a bank to hand over money from her accounts. It may sound extreme, but the action is part of Lebanon's broader financial crisis, which has pushed many families to the brink. #playback #news