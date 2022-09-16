POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU proposes $140B windfall tax on energy companies
EU proposes $140B windfall tax on energy companies
Spiraling energy prices are threatening to shut down thousands of businesses across the EU. But the crisis is also reviving fortunes for some. Output from nuclear reactors is being raised and coal power plants, which were closed due to their environmental impact, are getting a new lease on life. Energy companies are reeling in billions of dollars in profit, and now officials want them to do more to rein in inflation. Tayyibe Aydin reports. For more, we spoke to independent analyst Neil Atkinson in Paris. #EuropeanUnion #Energy #WindfallTax
September 16, 2022
