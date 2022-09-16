World Share

Border Clash between Azerbaijan, Armenia Leave Over 150 Dead

Fresh clashes broke out just days ago between Azerbaijan and Armenia leaving more than 150 dead. Both sides have traded blame for breaking a Russian-brokered ceasefire that ended the 6-week-long Karabakh war back in 2020. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced his support for Baku and he also warned Armenia could suffer consequences for further provocations in the South Caucasus. On Wednesday, thousands took to the streets in Yerevan, demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation over the reported ceasefire. The two ex-Soviet states have been embroiled in a decades-long dispute over Karabakh. Guests: Matthew Bryza Board Member at Jamestown Foundation Farid Shafiyev Chairman of the Centre of Analysis of International Relations