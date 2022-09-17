Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan leaders order ceasefire as dozens killed in border clashes

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have traded blame for fighting on the border. According to the Kyrgyz side, the violence has killed more than 50 people, wounded dozens and prompted a mass evacuation. A ceasefire is now in place after the latest outbreak in a troubled area of central Asia - notorious for its complicated political and ethnic geography. Francis Collings reports.