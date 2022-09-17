POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan leaders order ceasefire as dozens killed in border clashes
02:07
World
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan leaders order ceasefire as dozens killed in border clashes
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have traded blame for fighting on the border. According to the Kyrgyz side, the violence has killed more than 50 people, wounded dozens and prompted a mass evacuation. A ceasefire is now in place after the latest outbreak in a troubled area of central Asia - notorious for its complicated political and ethnic geography. Francis Collings reports.
September 17, 2022
