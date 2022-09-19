World Share

Britain prepares to bid farewell to their longest-serving monarch

Today marks the final farewell for Queen Elizabeth II. Leaders, royalty and dignitaries from around the world are in London to attend her state funeral. The Queen's four days of lying-in-state will end, and hundreds of mourners have been turned away from seeing the coffin. King Charles thanked the public, saying he has been 'moved beyond measure' for the outpouring of sympathy following his mother's death. And now, millions of people are expected to line the streets of London for the funeral. Sarah Morice has this report.