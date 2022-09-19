World Share

Can unfreezing assets solve Afghanistan's economic crisis?

The US has recently announced the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets, which will be transferred to the Bank for International Settlements in Switzerland. The Taliban government has rejected the move, calling it an "illegal venture and violation of international norms." Firstly we ask Shah Mehrabi, a Member of the Supreme Council of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, his stance on the US plan to use the Swiss-based monitoring rather than the Afghan Central Bank. Then we broaden our discussion with our other guests and discuss whether the Taliban will allow money into the country if they are not given control. Guests: Shah Mehrabi Member of the Supreme Council of the Central Bank of Afghanistan David Sedney Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan Masuda Sultan Co-founder of Unfreeze Afghanistan Obaidullah Baheer Lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan