Share prices surge ahead of key central bank meetings this week
03:57
BizTech
Global markets are up on Tuesday as investors wait for a string of central bank moves aimed at tackling surging consumer price hikes. Many expect another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Monetary policymakers in the UK and Japan are also expected to announce higher borrowing costs this week. For more on global markets, we spoke to Naeem Aslam, who is the chief market analyst at AvaTrade in London. #CentralBanks #InterestRates #Inflation
September 20, 2022
