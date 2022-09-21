POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One-on-one with Palestinian ambassador to Türkiye, Faed Mustafa
Western countries have reacted with outrage to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and yet for the past 74 years, they have failed to respond to the oppression of Palestinian people. Türkiye has always been a supportive partner of the Palestinians and has spread awareness about their struggle. Even now, as Türkiye moves to normalise relations with Israel, it has emphasised that its support for Palestine remains ‘unwavering.’ TRT World sat down with the Palestinian ambassador to Türkiye, Faed Mustafa, to talk about the enduring partnership between the two peoples.
September 21, 2022
