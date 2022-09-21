World Share

China willing to make effort for peaceful 'reunification' with Taiwan

China says that it wants a peaceful reunification with Taiwan. But the island’s democratically-elected government has dismissed the statement, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide their future. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and recently staged large-scale military drills in nearby areas, prompting the US to say it would defend the island if China ever launched an attack. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University weighs in on the latest situation. #China #Taiwan #Reunification