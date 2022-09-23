POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Power outages take toll on South Africa's economy
04:26
BizTech
Power outages take toll on South Africa's economy
South Africa is in the throes of an energy crisis. Citizens are facing daily power outages that last upwards of six hours. And when the lights are on, utility bills are skyrocketing. The lack of electricity is forcing industries to cut output and jobs. President Cyril Ramaphosa skipped the United Nations General Assembly to hold a series of emergency meetings, to resolve the crisis. Tayyibe Aydin reports. For more on this, we spoke to Agnes Gitau. She's managing partner at GBS Africa, an advisory services firm where she provides political and economic risks intelligence for businesses operating in Sub Sahara Africa. #SouthAfrica #PowerCuts #ElectricityPrices
September 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?