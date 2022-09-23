World Share

Could change arise from Iran's widespread protests?

The death of an Iranian woman in custody sparks fury on the streets of Iran. As a crackdown on protests claims more lives, social media networks are restricted. Could this round of civil unrest mark a turning point for change in the Islamic Republic? Guests: Sussan Tahmasebi Co-founder and Executive Director of FEMENA Negar Mortazavi Iranian-American Journalist Setareh Sadeqi Political Analyst