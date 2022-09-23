POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australian firm transforms old farms into lush forests
BizTech
Australian firm transforms old farms into lush forests
Australia cuts down its trees and flattens its forests faster than any other rich nation in the world. According to the environmentalist group the Worldwide Fund for Nature, some 430,000 square kilometers of the country's forests have been destroyed since 2004. That's had a severe impact on its unique biodiversity, and contributes to global heating. As Paolo Montecillo reports, efforts to reverse that trend are gaining momentum. #Australia #Forest #Environment
September 23, 2022
