POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ethereum completed long-awaited Merge upgrade
03:29
BizTech
Ethereum completed long-awaited Merge upgrade
Ethereum has finally completed its highly-anticipated major software upgrade as it looks to address environmental concerns. According to the Ethereum Foundation, the merge will help its network to consume 99-point-95 percent less energy compared with the older proof of work principles. Alex de Vries is a financial economist, and he says the upgrade could draw in more environmental-focused investors to the world's second largest cryptocurrency. #Ethereum #Merge #EnergyConsumption
September 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?