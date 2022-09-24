World Share

Erdogan calls on UN for a 'dignified way' to end Ukraine war

Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. This week, world leaders gathered in New York for the 77th UN General Assembly. The most pressing emergency is the conflict in Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a 'dignified way' to end the war. Meanwhile, Russia’s Vladimir Putin has signed a decree ordering 300,000 reservists to join the fighting – the country’s first mobilisation since World War II. And finally, in Pakistan, hundreds of people are confirmed dead from malaria in flood-affected areas. We join the Turkish Red Crescent on the ground to see how they’re helping to deliver urgently-needed aid. #playback #globalnews