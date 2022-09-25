POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bolsonaro, Lula step up campaigning in Brazil's populous states
02:21
World
Bolsonaro, Lula step up campaigning in Brazil's populous states
Brazil's current and former presidents are crisscrossing the nation, making their final pitches to voters before next week's election. Both candidates are concentrating their campaigns in the wealthiest, most populous states. This weekend was Sao Paolo. Former leader Lula has consistently been polling well ahead of Bolsonaro, but as Liz Maddock reports, some opinion polls show the incumbent picking up speed.
September 25, 2022
