Was Biden ‘disrespected’ at Queen’s funeral?
07:34
World
The Queen's funeral was not only a historical event but one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in decades. For the many who attended, their entrance was humbled by a bus, or perhaps in President Joe Biden's case, his seat position, as mocked by former president Donald Trump who thinks he would have represented the US better. Biden also didn't meet with the UK's new Prime Minister Liz Truss, in a move that was initially seen as a snub. Nexus speaks to Matt Tito, a Conservative Political Commentator about his thoughts on Biden's representation of the US and how relations between the two countries may move forward.
September 26, 2022
