POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NASA’s DART spacecraft due to hit asteroid in major test
03:52
World
NASA’s DART spacecraft due to hit asteroid in major test
NASA is about to make many a Hollywood sci-fi plot a stunning reality, when it slams a spacecraft into an asteroid. And this time it's not just for the views-- this is a mission to find out whether the American space agency could actually one day avert a doomsday collision by shifting the path of an asteroid away from Earth. Jacco van Loon, astronomer and director of Keele Observatory in the UK explains the prospects of this mission proving a success. #DARTMission #asteroid #AsteroidDeflection
September 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?