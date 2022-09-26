World Share

NASA’s DART spacecraft due to hit asteroid in major test

NASA is about to make many a Hollywood sci-fi plot a stunning reality, when it slams a spacecraft into an asteroid. And this time it's not just for the views-- this is a mission to find out whether the American space agency could actually one day avert a doomsday collision by shifting the path of an asteroid away from Earth. Jacco van Loon, astronomer and director of Keele Observatory in the UK explains the prospects of this mission proving a success.