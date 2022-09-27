POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Greece Sends Armored Vehicles to Lesvos and Samos Islands
12:34
World
Greece Sends Armored Vehicles to Lesvos and Samos Islands
Türkiye has been raising concerns about Greece's militarisation of islands in the eastern Aegean Sea. Now new pictures reportedly show dozens of US armored vehicles being deployed on the islands of Lesvos and Samos near Türkiye's western coast. President Recept Tayyip Erdogan slammed the move, saying Türkiye will utilize all means to protect its interests. Transport of the military vehicles, which were donated by the US to Greece, were reportedly captured by Turkish military UAVs on a surveillance mission, according to security sources. Ankara says the militarisation of eastern Aegean islands is against international law and numerous treaties. So how will this latest incident unfold, and is the movement of American equipment to islands near Turkiye's coast raising the stakes? Guests: Emete Gozuguzelli Associate Professor at ASBU Yucel Acer Researcher at SETA
September 27, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?