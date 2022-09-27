What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

What is causing the energy crisis in Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico was still recovering from Hurricane Maria when hurricane Fiona struck, bringing devastating floods that damaged the island's fragile infrastructure. We discuss with our guests what can shore up Puerto Rico's economy after just coming out of bankruptcy. Guests: Nitza Moran San Juan District Senator for the New Progressive Party Michael Deibert Author of 'When the Sky Fell' Carlos Figueroa Associate Professor of the Politics Department at Ithaca College