Kremlin proxies claim victory in referendum annexation polls
04:48
World
Russia-appointed leaders of Ukraine's Kherson and Luhansk regions have formally requested incorporation into Russia. Moscow says an overwhelming majority of residents in four Russian-occupied regions voted in favour of annexation, in what Ukraine and the West have called 'sham' referendums. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service, discusses the separatist referendums and how Kiev will counter the move. #Russia #Ukraine #annexationpolls
September 28, 2022
