European stocks set to rebound after BOE placates markets
European stocks are heading for a higher open on Thursday after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to steady its financial markets and prop up the plummeting British pound. The sterling has stooped to record lows against the U.S. dollar in recent days. For more, we were joined by Han Tan, who is the chief market analyst at Exinity Group in Abu Dhabi. #UnitedKingdom #Pound #StockMarket
September 29, 2022
