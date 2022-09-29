BizTech Share

Critics say IMF loans often hurt developing, poor countries

The International Monetary Fund has offered a rare critique of a domestic government's policy, panning the UK over its newly planned tax cuts. It's called on the British administration to reconsider the policy, saying it will fuel inequality. The Washington-based lender has members across the globe and its primary aim is to stabilize the global economy. But it has regularly faced criticism of unfair lending practices that disadvantage poor nations. Let's look at how the IMF works and why its practices have been questioned.