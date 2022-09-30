POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Suu Kyi, Australian economist detained since last year's coup
A military-run court in Myanmar has convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in yet another criminal case. This time, handing her a three-year sentence under the country's state Secrets Act, but releasing no details publicly about her alleged crimes. The 77-year-old deposed leader has already been sentenced to 20 years on 11 separate counts. The court has also sentenced Australian economist Sean Turnell, who served as an adviser to Suu Kyi, to three years in prison under the same act. And now, her former advisor, who is Australian, has been sent to prison. Liz Maddock has more.
September 30, 2022
