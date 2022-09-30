POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Businesses set to leave China as economy falters
Businesses set to leave China as economy falters
China is bracing for one of its worst slowdowns in more than four decades as its strict zero-COVID-19 policy continues to weigh on the economy. It's another challenge for Beijing which is already struggling to cope with a collapsing real estate market and an ongoing trade war with the US. Miranda Lin reports. For more on China’s economy, we were joined by economist Taha Arvas on the set. #China #ChineseEconomy #EconomicGrowth
September 30, 2022
