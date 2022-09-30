BizTech Share

Businesses set to leave China as economy falters

China is bracing for one of its worst slowdowns in more than four decades as its strict zero-COVID-19 policy continues to weigh on the economy. It's another challenge for Beijing which is already struggling to cope with a collapsing real estate market and an ongoing trade war with the US. Miranda Lin reports. For more on China’s economy, we were joined by economist Taha Arvas on the set. #China #ChineseEconomy #EconomicGrowth