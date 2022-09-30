POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Suicide attack kills students in a tutoring center in Kabul
World
At least 19 people have been killed and more than 25 hurt when a suicide bomber attacked a school in Kabul. No one has yet claimed responsibility. The country's Taliban leadership says it's opening an investigation, as it continues to struggle to follow through on its promises of security and opportunities in Afghanistan, after a string of deadly attacks on civilians. Sarah Balter has more.
September 30, 2022
