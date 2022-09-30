POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Putin moves to illegally annex four regions of eastern Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine are now--according to him-- part of Russia, with 'Russian citizens forever.' This follows a Moscow-led referendum that was held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces. Kiev and its western allies call the move a 'sham', and illegal. The regions themselves make up more than 15 percent of Ukraine's territory, which president Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows to take back. But Putin has warned he'll defend those provinces - and is already looking to add more troops there. Sarah Morice begins our coverage.
September 30, 2022
