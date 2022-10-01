October 1, 2022
02:42
02:42
More Videos
Moscow vetoes UN resolution on proclaimed annexations
Russia has officially moved to takeover regions it has occupied in Ukraine. Moscow's formal announcement of the annexation of four Ukrainian territories set off a series of swift reactions from the Ukrainian president - the UN and the US. But Russia controls less than half of the territory it just claimed, and some analysts say recent events move the seven-month-old conflict into an even more dangerous phase.
More Videos