POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lula and Bolsonaro will face run-off after tight Brazil election
03:29
World
Lula and Bolsonaro will face run-off after tight Brazil election
Brazil's two leading presidential candidates will go head to head in a run-off after neither won enough votes to claim victory in the first round. Left-wing Lula Da Silva received just 4% more than the incumbent right-winger Jair Bolsanaro, who surprised pollsters with a strong showing. Colin Harding, director of Latinform, explains why the country is so polarised. #Brazil #Election #Bolsonaro
October 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?