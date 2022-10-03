POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nominations for coveted prize set to begin this week
03:38
World
Nominations for coveted prize set to begin this week
This year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been won by Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his research in human genetics. Paabo made the ground-breaking discovery of an extinct human sub-species which sheds new light on the human immune system. There are five Nobel prizes in all, and they're regarded as the world's most prestigious awards. Let's take a look at how recipients are chosen, and what winning a Nobel prize really means
October 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?