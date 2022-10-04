World Share

The race heats up for space dominance

Space is becoming increasingly important for life on earth. Billions of people depend on satellites and space exploration for technology, health and wealth. But as people become more dependent on space, the race for economic and strategic dominance between countries is heating up. The jostling for control has seen an increase in the possibility of conflict erupting. Francisco Diego from University College London weighs in on the global space race. #NASA #Space #Russia