A scramble for the Arctic?

Russia and the West have found a new, freezing cold arena in which to play out their geopolitical tensions - the Arctic. The United States recently announced it will appoint its first ever Ambassador-at-large for the Arctic and NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed concern over Russia - and China's - strategic ambitions there. Is the Arctic the site for a new Cold War? Guests: Marie-Anne Coninsx Former EU Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Petteri Vuorimäki Finland's Ambassador for Arctic Affairs Rebecca Pincus Director of the Polar Institute at the Wilson Center