A scramble for the Arctic?
Russia and the West have found a new, freezing cold arena in which to play out their geopolitical tensions - the Arctic. The United States recently announced it will appoint its first ever Ambassador-at-large for the Arctic and NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed concern over Russia - and China’s - strategic ambitions there. Is the Arctic the site for a new Cold War? Guests: Marie-Anne Coninsx Former EU Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Petteri Vuorimäki Finland’s Ambassador for Arctic Affairs Rebecca Pincus Director of the Polar Institute at the Wilson Center Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcasted out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 16:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/Roundtable Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 5, 2022
