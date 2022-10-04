POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Burkina Faso Insecurity
25:02
World
Africa Matters: Burkina Faso Insecurity
This week, we look at Burkina Faso where years of conflict and a recent spike in militant attacks have displaced at least two million people. Daniel Eizenga from the Africa Center for Strategic Studies says the military regime is losing the battle against the insurgents. We then profile a programme in Malawi that's equipping inmates with the skills they need to transition back to the outside world. And we attend an unorthodox orchestra in South Africa which, in a first for the country, is conducted by a Black woman.
October 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?