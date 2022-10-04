World Share

Africa Matters: Burkina Faso Insecurity

This week, we look at Burkina Faso where years of conflict and a recent spike in militant attacks have displaced at least two million people. Daniel Eizenga from the Africa Center for Strategic Studies says the military regime is losing the battle against the insurgents. We then profile a programme in Malawi that's equipping inmates with the skills they need to transition back to the outside world. And we attend an unorthodox orchestra in South Africa which, in a first for the country, is conducted by a Black woman.