Russian Oligarchs: do sanctions work?

Russian Oligarchs have long enjoyed luxury lifestyles ranging from yachts to villas and real estate. European and US governments announced they would be sanctioning Oligarchs. What are these sanctions and why are they being imposed? GUESTS: Peter Stano EU Foreign Policy Spokesperson Zach Meyer Senior Research Fellow Ignat Ostanin Investigative Journalist Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/Roundtable Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 6, 2022
