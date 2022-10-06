World Share

EU clamps down on Poland's legal system

The EU continues with their firm stance of not giving Poland their pandemic relief funds until they meets rule of law milestones. Poland had a partner in Hungary, but a new government in Italy may take the EU to task over ways in which they are telling individual countries how to handle domestic affairs. So, what does the rule of law battle between Poland and the EU look like? What lies ahead? GUESTS: Renata Mienkowska Associate Professor at the University of Warsaw Witold Jan Waszczykowski Former Polish Foreign Affairs Minister and MEP Andi Hoxhaj Lecturer of Law at University College London Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.