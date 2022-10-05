Community to hold first meeting, many sceptical of purpose

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The European Political Community will hold its first meeting in Prague on Thursday. It's a new forum made up of the 27 EU countries and over a dozen others from the European continent and further afield. They include the countries of the Western Balkans, the UK, Türkiye, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova. It's French President Emmanuel Macron's idea as a platform for better political co-ordination on things like the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and immigration. But some fear it may end up as just another talking shop. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead.
October 5, 2022
