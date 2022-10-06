POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Europe heading for a winter flu-covid "twindemic"?
26:00
World
Is Europe heading for a winter flu-covid "twindemic"?
As winter approaches in Europe, Covid cases are on the rise again - fifteen countries reporting infection increases over two consecutive weeks, at the last count. That’s the first sustained rise seen across the region since the wave of the most recent variant - BA.5. But this season always brings another infectious threat with it - the flu…Could these now combine to unleash what people are already calling a winter Twindemic? Guests: Jeremy Brown Professor of Respiratory Infection at University College London Rebecca Wallersteiner Health Journalist Edoardo Colzani Group Leader Coronavirus and Influenza at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
October 6, 2022
