POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is North Korea provoking its neigbours?
04:41
World
Why is North Korea provoking its neigbours?
North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. The launch represented a major escalation by Pyongyang, which has conducted a flurry of missile tests in recent days as its regional neighbours South Korea and Japan hold military drills with the US. Hazel Smith from the SOAS Centre of Korean Studies explains what’s behind the North’s provocative moves. #NorthKorea #Japan #BalisticMissile
October 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?