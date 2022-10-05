POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopian govt accepts African Union invitation to peace talks
02:28
World
Ethiopian govt accepts African Union invitation to peace talks
The leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region has been invited to peace talks in South Africa on Sunday. It's part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world's most overlooked wars. The Ethiopian government has said it will participate. If the Tigray side accepts, the talks will be at the highest-level yet to end the two-year war, that has killed thousands of people from conflict and starvation. Claire Herriot reports.
October 5, 2022
