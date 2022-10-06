POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fitch downgrades UK credit rating outlook to 'negative’
05:00
BizTech
Fitch downgrades UK credit rating outlook to 'negative’
The British pound is weakening once again amid lingering doubts over the ability of Prime Minister Liz Truss to keep the nation's finances in good shape. In a statement, global debt watcher Fitch announced it now has a negative outlook for the UK's credit rating. That means it's less confident about Downing Street's ability to repay the nation's growing pile of debt. For more on this, we spoke to Susannah Streeter, investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown in Bristol, UK. #LizTruss #BritishEconomy #Fitch
October 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?