Fitch downgrades UK credit rating outlook to 'negative’

The British pound is weakening once again amid lingering doubts over the ability of Prime Minister Liz Truss to keep the nation's finances in good shape. In a statement, global debt watcher Fitch announced it now has a negative outlook for the UK's credit rating. That means it's less confident about Downing Street's ability to repay the nation's growing pile of debt. For more on this, we spoke to Susannah Streeter, investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown in Bristol, UK. #LizTruss #BritishEconomy #Fitch