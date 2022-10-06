World Share

What is China’s stance on N Korea’s potential path to nuclear armament?

North Korea has launched another two ballistic missiles. That makes a total of six missile tests in less than two weeks. The US accuses China and Russia of giving 'blanket protection' to the isolated nation at the UN Security Council. Beijing is saying that dialogue should be established with North Korea, instead of further sanctions. Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, unpacks China’s stance on North Korea. #NorthKorea #China #nuclear